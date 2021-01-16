CALGARY -- Southern Alberta authorities are investigating a surprising discovery Saturday they say could prove harmful to pets or children.

Airdrie RCMP were contacted at about 11 a.m. after a resident discovered several pieces of raw meat, along with rice and dollar coins that had been placed at all four corners of various intersections in Ravenswood.

Police are not sure why the items were scattered around that community, but they are urging residents to keep their pets inside their yards or on a leash while they are walking them.

It's not known if any of the items were laced with poison or harmful chemicals.

Officials add residents should also take extra precautions when walking with pets or children in order to keep them away from suspicious items such as these.

Police are working on determining the source of the items. They ask anyone with information to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.