Medicine Hat, Alta. councillor, running for re-election, dies

Jim Turner, who was elected to Medicine Hat city council in 2013, died on Sept. 21, 2021. (Supplied/City of Medicine Hat) Jim Turner, who was elected to Medicine Hat city council in 2013, died on Sept. 21, 2021. (Supplied/City of Medicine Hat)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon