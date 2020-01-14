CALGARY -- Following a two-month investigation, police in Medicine Hat made one of the largest ever seizures of carfentanil in that city.

Two men are now facing charges and a warrant has been issued for a woman.

Launched in November 2019, the investigation concluded with a traffic stop on Sunday between Medicine Hat and Redcliff.

Two men inside the vehicle were arrested, who police believe are part of a drug trafficking group operating in Medicine Hat, with ties to Calgary.

Police also seized drugs and cash from the vehicle, worth an estimated $68,300, including:

532 grams of methamphetamine

96 grams of suspected carfentanil

57 grams of cocaine

211 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

A replica handgun

$1,325 in cash

“This is not the first time in which we have seized suspected carfentanil in Medicine Hat, but this is the most significant amount we have seized to date,” said Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser, with ALERT Medicine Hat.

“While we’re still waiting on lab results to confirm exactly what’s in the drugs that were seized, the possibility of carfentanil being present in Medicine Hat poses a serious risk to the safety of the community.”

Ryan Porter, 44, of Calgary, is facing 22 charges, including:

Trafficking a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Breach of a weapons prohibition

Breach of recognizance

Tristan Skappak, 29, of no fixed address, is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A warrant was also issued for a 36-year-old woman, however ALERT is not releasing her name as the charges have not been sworn against her.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.