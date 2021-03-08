CALGARY -- Our temperatures for the next couple of days will continue settling back toward normal – that "normal" is now closer to 2 C, which is another bodes-well moment for spring!

However, we're not out of the woods, yet. March is traditionally among the snowiest months we get in our city as we undulate between spring-like and wintry conditions.

Because we aren't guided by any major surface or upper developments for a few days, our temperatures are just going to spend time settling in near normal. We won't even have much cloud to work with, which means our temperatures are going to fluctuate greatly between daytime highs and overnight lows – thermal energy rises at the end of the day, after all, and with no cloud to help insulate that energy, off and away we go to cooler climes!

That all falls away Wednesday evening, as a rather hefty Arctic low cycles through and cranks on the A/C for Alberta. We can expect steep temperature drops and strong northerly wind, punctuated by snowfall totals in the two to four centimetre range. As this event is ~60 hours ahead of us, we will be able to fine-tune those snowfall amounts as it closes in.

BUT – while we drop into the negative double-digits overnight Wednesday and again Thursday (after a negative high), we will improve back toward normal Friday with some rapidity, heralding what shapes to be another spring-like weekend.

The five-day:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -7 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -6 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny, cold front!

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: flurries, amt. 2-4 cm, low -11 C

Thursday:

Clearing flurries and snow, then partly cloudy

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Our photos today are of a Rocky Mountain sunrise by Ron, and of a beautiful day in Brooks by Treena! Thanks for sending, folks!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield