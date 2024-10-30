CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mild and cool conditions expected for Halloween

    Calgarians woke up to a cool start Wednesday with frosty windshield and windchill values making it feel two to three degrees colder than the ambient temperature.

    With clear skies and almost no wind, fog developed overnight in central Alberta – including along the QEII corridor near Red Deer.

    Both the frost and fog will ease throughout the morning Wednesday, but it is likely similar conditions could develop on Thursday morning.

    For most of the week conditions will be mild with a mix of sun and cloud during the day.

    For Halloween, the daytime high will be slightly below the seasonal 8 C in Calgary and snow is possible along the foothills, north of Calgary, and in Calgary, later Thursday night.

    The daytime highs over the next seven days will be cooler than average for most of the region.

    Overnight lows are expected to hover around the seasonal -5 C in Calgary.

