CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mild mid-week conditions with heat warnings likely by the weekend

    Mild mid-week conditions
    Share

    Wednesday’s daytime high of 20 C looks like an outlier compared to the rest of the week but, actually the other days are the exceptional portion of the forecast.

    Despite a more northerly influence on Wednesday, it is unlikely active weather will develop, however a wind of 15 to 20 km/h will have a slight impact on how the afternoon will feel.

    A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to move in to the southern Prairies on Thursday before it is anchored by lows to the southeast and southwest.

    This ridge will become the main weather-maker into early next week, driving daytime highs between 10 C to 13 C above seasonal with daily lows between 4 C to 8 C above average.

    During this run of 30 C temperatures conditions will be stable with minimal wind and consistently clear skies.

    It is likely portions of southern Alberta, including Calgary, will be placed under heat warnings by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as threshold criteria should be met.

    Heat warnings are issued by ECCC for most of Alberta when daily highs reach at least 29 C along with lows of at least 14 C for at least two consecutive days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent

    The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    • OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line

      OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.

    • WATCH LIVE

      WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent

      The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News