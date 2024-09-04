Mild mid-week conditions with heat warnings likely by the weekend

Wednesday’s daytime high of 20 C looks like an outlier compared to the rest of the week but, actually the other days are the exceptional portion of the forecast.

Despite a more northerly influence on Wednesday, it is unlikely active weather will develop, however a wind of 15 to 20 km/h will have a slight impact on how the afternoon will feel.

A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to move in to the southern Prairies on Thursday before it is anchored by lows to the southeast and southwest.

This ridge will become the main weather-maker into early next week, driving daytime highs between 10 C to 13 C above seasonal with daily lows between 4 C to 8 C above average.

During this run of 30 C temperatures conditions will be stable with minimal wind and consistently clear skies.

It is likely portions of southern Alberta, including Calgary, will be placed under heat warnings by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as threshold criteria should be met.

Heat warnings are issued by ECCC for most of Alberta when daily highs reach at least 29 C along with lows of at least 14 C for at least two consecutive days.