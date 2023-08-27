Military Museums brings war to life at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians are taking a trip through time this weekend.
From Viking raids to medieval duels, it's all on the game plan at the Summer Skirmish.
Weapons, armour and battle re-enactments spanning close to 2,000 years are being brought back to life at the Military Museums Summer Skirmish.
"This is a fantastic way for people to come out and see firsthand very realistic recreations of Viking warfare, knights, medieval swordsmen, black powder era, World War One, World War Two, and even the golden west," said Military Museums manager David Peabody.
"We have the guns of the golden west with us today."
Also taking part in the skirmish is the Lord Strathcona's horse troupe, which includes active service members like corporal Michael Salvador.
"It feels really good," said Salvadore, "You know you keep the heritage alive. It's the tradition. We ride western, but on traditional English saddles so it's this Canadian fusion I like to say."
But the event is not just about showing the history made on the battlefield.
It's about honouring the legacy and sacrifice of the Canadians who fought for the freedoms we have today.
The first special service force living history association gives people a glimpse of the conditions soldiers lived in during the Second World War.
"It's cool, because we get to meet people, talk to people and share the history," said Jesse Karius, who’s with the group. "But we also get to hear their stories as well. The general public love telling us their stories of relatives who served in World War Two, so it's always a thing to hear that too."
There was also plenty on display for those with a liking for all things Viking.
"It's fun," said John Krommendijk, who plays "Tygar Skagen", representing 10th century Danish Vikings.
The Summer Skirmish also features Viking gear that would have been used in 10th century battles
"I enjoy it a lot," he added. "Doing demos like this. We do a lot more than this – we have tournaments, we have wars. A Penzic war is the biggest you can get, thousands of fighters on the field at a time>
Regardless of the era, it's the participants' passion for the past that allows attendees to have an appreciation for the present.
"They really enjoy themselves," said Peabody. "It's a great chance for kids especially to get exposed to what things were like and that it wasn't all just fun and games. It was hard."
The Skirmish Games is on Sunday through 5 p.m. at the Military Museums.
