Millions in damage sustained in fire at Lafarge plant in Lethbridge

An early morning fire has caused between $3 and $4 million in damage to a cement plant north of Lethbridge.

Officials say emergency crews were called to the Lafarge Canada facility, located at 530 Ninth Ave. North at approximately 3:08 a.m. on Saturday.

Once they arrived on scene, firefighters found a building on the property engulfed in flames.

"Crews from five stations arrived on scene to find a large warehouse building fully involved with fire and flames coming from most of the roof. High winds were blowing smoke and embers to the east of the structure and several trees were also on fire," a spokesperson from the City of Lethbridge wrote in a release.

The strong winds hindered the ability of firefighters to battle the blaze, but it was eventually brought under control within a few hours.

Houses east of the site had to be evacuated due to the danger posed by smoke and embers, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire and crews remain at the scene to monitor the situation.

The cause of the fire is not known.