

CTV Calgary Staff





A girl and boy from central Alberta who were reported missing after they left Innisfail in a family vehicle on Monday have been located in Airdrie by police.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy, from Red Deer, travelled to Innisfail early Monday morning where he met with the 12-year-old girl. The pair took a family vehicle, a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier, and left town.

They were spotted in Airdrie at approximately 9:00 p.m. The Cavalier was located by police but the children remained unaccounted for.

RCMP believed the two were attempting to make their way to Radium.

On Tuesday, both were found in Airdrie and police say tips from the public helped to locate them.

Police say they are safe and well.

The girl’s father says the kids were found in a drugstore in the community.

“Just relieved that they’re alright,” he said. “Just thank everybody for their support and glad they’re safe.”

He told CTV News that he believes the two met on social media and that he heard it was the boy’s dream to travel to Radium.