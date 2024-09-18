Missing 28-year-old donkey found dead, believed to have been killed by cougar
The search for a missing ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey ended with a tragic discovery Wednesday.
Goliath was found dead and is believed to have been killed by a cougar.
He had gone missing from his longtime home at a veterinary hospital south of Calgary.
Judith Samson-French posted about Goliath's disappearance on social media Tuesday.
He was part of a five-donkey crew in residence at the Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital in Bragg Creek, Alta., for a quarter-century.
In an interview with CTV News, Samson-French said she woke up Tuesday to feed Goliath his usual breakfast of blueberry muffins and carrots, only to discover he was missing.
The other four donkeys acted as though nothing was amiss, Samson-French said.
A search of the property, which Samson-French described as a 24-acre fenced-in site, yielded no signs of Goliath – no fence breaks, no hair caught on the fence and no sign of an animal kill, although some fresh cougar poop was discovered.
A search of the adjacent property with some of the hospital's resident dogs also yielded no sign of Goliath.
The search grew.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jann Arden posted to X, "THIS IS MY VETS BELOVED DONKEY!! Please help if you know anything!!!"
Later in the day, Arden posted to X again with a tragic update:
"Update... poor Goliath was found partly buried– a cougar kill. Thanks for re tweeting this post and helping us to try and solve this sad mystery. RIP GOLIATH"
Samson-French posted to Facebook on Wednesday night, confirming the donkey's death:
"Goliath was sadly found dead with puncture wounds in his throat and 3/4 buried with soil and branches – likely a cougar kill," she wrote.
"After having enjoyed a fab life for 25 years at Banded Peak Vet Hospital, and a peaceful co-existence with predators, the decision was made in a second to move the remaining 4 donkeys, Tumbleweed, Daisy, Bluebell, and Primrose to safer grounds."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lebanon is rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares a new phase of war
Walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday in a second wave of attacks targeting devices a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up, state media and officials for the militant group said. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 wounded in the second wave, the Health Ministry said.
NEW Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
NEW NASA scientists recreate Mars 'spiders' on Earth for first time
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
Huge python grabs Thai woman in her kitchen, squeezes her two hours before she can be freed
A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her.
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It's the government's latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
Florida sheriff fed up with school shooting hoaxes posts boy's mugshot to social media
A Florida sheriff fed up with a spate of false school shooting threats is taking a new tactic to try and get through to students and their parents: He's posting the mugshot of any offender on social media.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Fire that affected more than 100 people in southwest Edmonton 'suspicious': police
Police say a fire in a southwest Edmonton neighbourhood early this morning is "suspicious."
-
"Disheartening and disconcerting': Smith criticized for 'shared values' comments in provincial address
Premier Danielle Smith is drawing criticism over comments made during her provincial address.
-
52-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting teen boy
A 52-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges in connection with the assault of a teen boy.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
-
Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
Vancouver
-
Credit cards, passports, licences: Metro Vancouver police find thousands of pieces of stolen mail
New Westminster police believe they uncovered evidence of an identity fraud operation when they found some 8,000 pieces of stolen mail in a home in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood.
-
Former federal cabinet minister not ruling out court action to get a new B.C. Liberal Party
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal wants to help fill the political gap left by the collapse of BC United.
-
Provincial parties discuss public safety as Vancouver BIA presses for platform details
Just over one month before British Columbians head to the polls, public safety – and perceptions of public safety – appear to be issues that will dominate on the campaign trail.
Vancouver Island
-
Former federal cabinet minister not ruling out court action to get a new B.C. Liberal Party
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal wants to help fill the political gap left by the collapse of BC United.
-
B.C. police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing after man's arm broken during traffic stop
British Columbia's police oversight agency says there are no grounds for criminal charges against four Mounties after a man's arm was broken during an arrest on Vancouver Island.
-
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Thomas Hamp believed a 'secret police' were after him the night he killed his girlfriend
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
Regina
-
Executive committee passes purchase of new homeless shelter, council approval required
Regina Executive Committee has passed the purchase of a new building for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Regina.
-
Tornado warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado warning is in place for parts of southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.
-
Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation
An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
-
Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region
The Michelin Guide released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region Wednesday night. Here are the four new establishments getting a Michelin star:
-
NEW
NEW Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
Montreal
-
Quebec won't fund graphite mine project tied to Pentagon; locals claim 'victory'
This week, the Quebec government rejected Lomiko Metals Inc.'s application for public funding, a decision many say reflects the will of the people who live near the proposed site for the graphite mine in the Laurentians region of Quebec.
-
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire on Montreal's West Island
Police have launched an investigation into a suspicious fire that broke out in a residence in Kirkland, on Montreal's West Island, on Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs expected to call provincial election Thursday
A 33-day provincial election campaign is expected to officially get started Thursday in New Brunswick.
-
'It never stopped:' Popular pizza parlour returns to Moncton
Like a phoenix from the ashes, Zio’s in Moncton is soaring once again.
-
New freeway between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth, N.S., delayed again
The multi-million-dollar highway connector between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth has been delayed again.
Winnipeg
-
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
-
'Substantial seizure': $300K worth of stolen vehicles recovered from Winnipeg compound
More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.
-
$1 phone bill surcharge for 911 upgrades delayed in Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is moving toward a new and improved 911 system, but a plan to pay for it has hit a snag.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Voters in Bay of Quinte choosing new MPP after departure of Todd Smith
A byelection was called for the Bay of Quinte riding less than a week after Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith, Ontario's education minister at the time, resigned his seat in August.
-
NEW
NEW Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
-
Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa with temperatures feeling like 32
The stretch of hot and humid weather will continue today and into the weekend in Ottawa, with temperatures feeling like 32.
Northern Ontario
-
Pilot project will see Sudbury police wearing body cameras next year
Some Greater Sudbury Police officers will wear body-worn cameras as part of a pilot project beginning in 2025.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Detour available after serious collision on Hwy. 101
A detour is now available after Highway 101 closed in both directions between Foleyet and Highway 144, police said Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Grey County ticket wins half the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
Check your lottery tickets because someone who purchased a ticket in Grey County is an overnight multi-millionaire, having won half of the historic lottery jackpot.
-
Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park
York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community of Keswick.
Kitchener
-
Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1
Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people from Kitchener.
-
40 people displaced due to fire at Brantford’s largest homeless shelter
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Rosewood House, Brantford’s largest homelessness shelter, leaving 40 residents without a place to stay or the essential services they rely on.
-
Blair residents fear new Amazon facility will bring more noise and traffic
Residents in Blair say they’re concerned with the potential noise and traffic that will come with the newest Amazon fulfilment centre set to open this month.
London
-
Sentencing hearing in field party shooting
The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.
-
Children's Museum needs another $1 million to open doors by year's end
The London Children’s Museum says it will not be able to open its new site by the end of the year, as planned, unless it can come up with another $1 million.
-
$10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College
Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg to remove Boblo Island Dock
Amherstburg town council has secured the funding they need to get rid of a historical eye-sore.
-
Police seek suspects after $64,000 bank fraud
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a $64,000 bank fraud investigation.
-
Ontario Nurses Association and WECHU navigate pay increases for nursing staff
Contract talks are heading to conciliation for nurses with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). In 2019 the nurses were on strike for two months to back their contract demands.