CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing 75-year-old Calgary man located safely

    A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    A missing senior has been located safely, police said in a Sunday update.

    Seventy-five-year-old Cecil Warren Stewart was reported missing Saturday after last being seen around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon in the northwest Calgary community of Greenwood.

    Sunday morning, police reported that Stewart was found.

