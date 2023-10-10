Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found deceased, police confirm

A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been located deceased, police say.

Police issued a release on Tuesday evening saying Amy Elizabeth Fahlman's body had been found and that her death was non-criminal.

Earlier in the day, the RCMP said the search for the 25-year-old had been called off over the weekend.

Fahlman had been missing more than a week and a massive grid search took place in areas along Highway 40 north of Cochrane and west of Water Valley.

Fahlman's vehicle was found in the area last week, but there had been no trace of the woman since she told friends she was going for a scenic drive on Sept. 29.

After one last scouring -- co-ordinated by Fahlman's family and attended by nearly 100 volunteers on ATVs, dirt bikes and horses -- Mounties confirm the organized effort in the area ceased after Oct. 8.