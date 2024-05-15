CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing Calgary man last seen in Redstone found: police

    Share

    Calgary police say a man who went missing last week has been located.

    The 29-year-old was last seen leaving his home in the community of Redstone at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

    On Thursday, police released an update saying he had been found.

