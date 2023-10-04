Missing Calgary woman's vehicle found as police continue search

Calgary police say they've found Amy Elizabeth Fahlman's vehicle.

They aren't saying exactly where, though, as investigators scour the area for signs of the missing 25-year-old.

Police made the announcement midday Wednesday.

Police have previously said Fahlman was last seen leaving her home in the 300 block of Hawkland Place N.W. on Sept. 29.

It's believed she was travelling north of Cochrane.

She was reported missing the next day when she did not return.

Fahlman's family says it's uncommon for her not to be in regular contact.

She's described as:

5’6” (167 centimetres);

Around 130 pounds (58 kilograms);

Slim;

Brown-eyed; and

Brown-haired.

Anyone with information about Fahlman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

With files by Brendan Ellis