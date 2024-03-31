CALGARY
    Missing child found, Calgary police say

    Calgary Police Service
    Calgary police say a child, who was last seen on Saturday, has been found.

    Authorities issued an alert on Sunday about the disappearance, but said the case did not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert.

    At 5:40 a.m. on Monday, police said the child had been found.

    No further information will be released.

