Olds woman's disappearance enters second week

RCMP is asking for tips from the public as the search continues for an Olds woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Lindsay Marie Moon, 35, was last seen on March 7 when she was dropped off at the credit union in the southern Alberta town. She has not been heard from since.

Moon is described as:

Approximately 163 centimetres (5'4") tall;

Weighing 54 kilograms (120 pounds); and

Having a light complexion.

Anyone who has information regarding Moon's whereabouts is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.