Olds woman's disappearance enters second week

Lindsay Marie Moon of Olds, Alta., was last seen on March 7 after being dropped off at the town's credit union. (RCMP) Lindsay Marie Moon of Olds, Alta., was last seen on March 7 after being dropped off at the town's credit union. (RCMP)

    WEATHER | Wintery weather will continue in Montreal as St. Paddy's Day Parade approaches

    The final week of winter will feature more snowy weather for Southwestern Quebec. A low-pressure system over the US Northeast will bring light snow into Montreal through the day on Tuesday. However, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Eastern Townships with up to 20 cm of accumulation in the forecast through Tuesday night.

  • Illegally arrested Montreal protesters demand more sincere apology

    Representatives of illegally detained protesters are demanding that Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and her police chief Fady Dagher publicly and vocally apologize for the infringement of the rights those who were illegally arrested during demonstrations held between 2011 and 2015.

