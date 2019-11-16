CALGARY – Police in Airdrie are asking the public to help them find a man who went missing from his home in Winnipeg and may be in the Calgary region.

Airdrie RCMP issued the alert on Friday evening after 18-year-old Michael Elendu was reported missing on Nov. 14.

They say Elendu was last seen at his home in Winnipeg last month and it's believed he may have traveled to Calgary.

Police say there is a general concern for his well-being.

Elendu is described as:

6'3" (190 cm) tall

Approximately 180 lbs (82 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.