Calgary police say a young woman with a number of mental health and developmental conditions who went missing on Saturday night has been found safe.

Kattryna Giesbrecht, 18, left the Walmart location at 255 East Hills Boulevard S.E. at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday did not return home as expected.

Police and her family members were concerned for her safety because she is considered to be high risk.

Searches of the immediate area around the Walmart turned up no trace of the young woman, but she was spotted at about 10:50 a.m. walking eastbound on 16 Avenue N.W. from 14 Street.

A further search of that new area also turned up nothing.

Calgary police now says that Giebrecht has been located and they thank the media and public for their assistance.