Mobile mammography service travelling to Canmore, Banff

    Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will be visiting the towns of Banff and Canmore.

    Mammograms are an X-ray of the breast used to detect early signs of cancer.

    "Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early when treatment may work better," AHS said in a Monday news release. "Getting screened for breast cancer saves lives."

    The trailer will be at the Canmore General Hospital on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2 and 3, at 1100 Hospital Place, and will serve women ages 45 to 74 – the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.

    It will then be parked at the Mineral Springs Hospital in Banff, at 305 Lynx Street, from Feb. 5 to 9.

    Residents can book an appointment by calling 1-800-667-0604.

    For more information, you can visit ScreeningForLife.ca.

