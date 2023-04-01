Moose Jaw takes opening game, defeats Hurricanes 2-1 in 2OT

The Lethbridge Hurricanes suffered a tough loss Friday, dropping a 2-1 decision in double overtime to the Warriors in Moose Jaw.

The victory gave Moose Jaw a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday night.

With a third overtime looming in Moose Jaw, Jagger Firkus swatted in a rebound with 17.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Warriors the win.

Logan Dowhaniuk had the other goal for the Warriors. Cole Shepard scored on a short-hander to tie the score for the Hurricanes.

Connor Ungar stopped 50 shots for Moose Jaw, who outshot Lethbridge 54-51.

Puck drop Saturday night is 7 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday's Game 3 and Wednesday's Game 4 in Lethbridge are on sale now.