'More common than we would like': Experts say feeling down common this time of year

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

They call it SAD for a reason.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that relates to a change of season. Common symptoms include feeling down and out, or lacking energy.

If you're feeling unmotivated or sad this time of year, you're not alone. It appears these feeling are common after the holidays, particularly in winter cities where daylight is in short supply in January.

“Its much more common than we would like, due to the fact there’s a lot of reduced sunlight and of course the weather,” said psychologist Luke Sander.

“Even though it’s nice, it’s still windy, people don't want to get out. So it is a problem with seasonal effective disorder when (there is) less light in the day, less vitamin C, less vitamin D in your body, you're not eating as healthy.”

And as if we need more bad news, the winter blues have also been amplified due to stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

GO OUTSIDE

Experts agree getting outside is key for ones mental health.

“It gives us a chance to escape (the January gloom),” said Sander

“Because we have so many negative thoughts, we can look and focus on positive things," he added. "We can see the birds, we can see people smiling, and also, one thing that a lot of people don't take into account, is when you're out walking, a lot of those people out there want to be there. So they're happy, and you see a lot more happy faces. So that’s a really important thing is just the whole environment, not to mention the fact that nature helps us reset.”

Lethbridge is known as an active community. People here often make a point to get outside, even when the weather is unfavourable, saying it does a great amount of good for their mental health.

“I love to get out,” said Terry Basareba.

“We walk around here almost everyday around Henderson Park, wind and ice and cold prevailing of course. We just can't sit in the house all day, we’ve got to get out.”

“Mental health might be the number one,” expressed Jimmi-Lyn Kinnee.

“Of course, I am interested in physical health, but it goes together. Physical health, getting out and walking outside definitely is a positive impact on your mental health, let alone the sunshine and the vitamin D!”

And with the pandemic forcing some to still work from home, getting that much-needed outside time feels even more rewarding.

“Now with working from home, I think getting out is really important, said Melanie Patenaude.

“Connecting with my friend and neighbour, and just getting out and being with someone, being physical, active and getting some of that much needed vitamin D.”

PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT AVAILABLE

Spending time outside may not be enough but professional support is available. A recent study from the University of Lethbridge finds online group therapy can help ease anxiety and depression.

“This is great news,” says Dr. Cheryl Currie, an Associate Professor of Public Health at the University of Lethbridge, and lead investigator of the review.

“It means that psychological care delivered online by therapists to groups can be effective. It means that more people can be helped at the same time. During a time of global crisis, increasing access to high-quality psychological support is something that so many adults could benefit from right now.”

For anyone finding it difficult to manage their mental health, Bell Let's Talk Day is just nine days away, and its website offers support such as identifying the signs of stress, how to take care of yourself and others.