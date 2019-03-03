Young girls packed an annual hockey event in the city on Sunday, showing that interest in the sport among the demographic has grown considerably over the past few years.

Try Girls Hockey, held at the East Calgary Twin Arenas, helps introduce girls to the sport with the help of some junior womens’ players.

In 2015-2016, 583 girls registered for the camp and now that number has risen to 802.

Sam Domagala, with Girls Hockey Calgary, says it’s important for girls to compete with girls because it’s a social aspect.

“We all know that with team sports, the best part is in the locker room and with making friends.”

The goal of the event is to get as many girls within the city out on the ice.

She says the club has a long history in the city and there are plenty of opportunities for youth to play.

“Girls Hockey Calgary has been around since the 1970s and this is the fifth or sixth year that we have Timbits. If you have a girl that’s looking to play hockey, no matter what community you’re in, you can play for Girls Hockey Calgary. We’re a city-wide organization.”

Domagala says all the drills are geared properly towards girls, it’s competitive but it’s also a lot of fun.

The surge in popularity is partly due to Girls Hockey Calgary’s annual Grow the Game initiative, where girls of all ages and skill levels are provided with an opportunity to experience on-ice training.