More heat's on the way for Alberta this week

Heat warnings were issued for areas south and east of Calgary on Monday, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) explaining, "Daytime high temperatures between 29 and 32 C continue. Temperatures will moderate slightly on Tuesday but the heat will return on Wednesday and last until early next week."

As of 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Calgary was not under a heat warning, although technically the region will reach the ECCC heat warning threshold criteria by Wednesday.

Heat warnings (pink) and Special Air Quality Statement (grey) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on July 29. 2024.

Cooler and wet weather over the past few days had a positive impact on the wildfire situation in Alberta and B.C., with both provinces reporting a decrease in active wildfires as well as out-of-control wildfires.

This is likely to be short-lived, however, as another spell of warm and dry weather will begin midweek.

A Special Air Quality Statement remains in effect for the southeast corner of B.C., with some smoke tracking over the Rockies into southern Alberta.

The Air Quality Health Index hovered at the low end of "moderate risk" in Calgary on Monday and will likely do the same thing on Tuesday.

There is still some atmospheric instability across the region, aiding the development of (mostly) non-severe thunderstorms overnight in central Alberta on Monday.

Calgary has a 40 per cent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with daytime highs expected to hover slightly above the average of 23.5 C for at least the next week.