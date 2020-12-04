CALGARY -- Data shows that 16 flights originating from outside Canada have landed in Calgary with guests on board who tested positive for COVID-19, including one plane where nearly every passenger was told they were a 'close contact.'

Both WestJet Airlines and the Government of Canada have been tracking positive cases of COVID-19 coming into the country via air travel since the fall.

In more than a week, 16 flights from various airlines have reported cases in passengers that disembarked in Calgary.

The airlines have shared the information in order to ensure other passengers on board the flights are "aware of the risk" and can "take the necessary steps" to protect their health and the health of their loved ones.

Since Nov. 26, the following flights have been included. The rows where passengers are believed to be close contacts have also been added:

Nov. 30 – WestJet Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 6 to 12;

Nov. 29 – Delta Airlines Flight DL4051 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary, rows 3 to 9;

Nov. 29 – WestJet Flight 2313 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

Nov. 29 – WestJet Flight 1511 from Los Angeles (LAX) to Calgary, rows 16 to 22;

Nov. 29 – WestJet Flight 1469 from Palm Springs (PSP) to Calgary, rows 4 to 10, 24 to 29;

Nov. 29 – WestJet Flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 19 to 25;

Nov. 28 – KLM Royal Dutch Flight KL679 from Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 12 to 18 and 23 to 29;

Nov. 28 – WestJet Flight 2311 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

Nov. 28 – WestJet Flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 1 to 16 and 10 to 16;

Nov. 28 – WestJet Flight 2251 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 10 to 16 and 20 to 26;

Nov. 27 – KLM Royal Dutch Flight KL677 from Amsterdam to Calgary, rows 1 to 5;

Nov. 27 – United Airlines Flight UA5388 from Denver (DEN) to Calgary, rows 19 to 25;

Nov. 27 – WestJet Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 1 to 21;

Nov. 26 – Delta Airlines Flight DL4051 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary, rows 3 to 13;

Nov. 26 – KLM Royal Dutch Flight KL679 from Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 34 to 42 and;

Nov. 26 – WestJet Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 15 to 21.

The data does not disclose exactly how many guests onboard the flights actually had the disease.

PILOT PROGRAM NOW MORE THAN A MONTH OLD

More than a month ago, the Alberta and Canadian governments entered into a pilot program aimed at testing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement for Canadian citizens returning from abroad.

Under the agreement, which came into force on Nov. 2, COVID-19 testing is being conducted on all Canadians returning to the country at the Coutts, Alta. land crossing and at Calgary International Airport.

All passengers who are part of the pilot program are ordered to go into self-isolation for 14 days immediately upon arrival. If the tests come back negative, those passengers are allowed to leave quarantine provided they commit to a second test at least six or seven days after arrival.

Health Canada says the pilot project's aim is to gather important information needed to guide its strategies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(It) will ensure changes to public health measures are informed by strong scientific evidence," it wrote in a statement to CTV News.

CTV News has reached out to the Alberta government and WestJet Airlines for an update on the pilot project.