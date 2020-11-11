CALGARY -- Loblaw and Sobeys are continuing efforts to inform customers of active coronavirus cases in their employees and a recent update has reported 13 new cases of the illness.

Loblaw announced on its website that there are four new cases at Real Canadian Superstore locations in Calgary and one new case at a Calgary Shoppers Drug Mart.

Two other workers at the Real Canadian Superstore in Airdrie, Alta. tested positive while another case of the illness involved an employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Sobeys Inc. said five new cases of COVID-19 have been found in workers at its stores in southern Alberta. Four of those involve stores in Calgary while the fifth case was detected in Lethbridge.

A summary of the cases, detected since Nov. 6, are as follows:

Loblaw

An employee at Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 2440 Division Ave. N.W., Medicine Hat, Alta., tested positive Nov. 7 (last worked Oct. 28);

An employee at Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 5628 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 8 (last worked Nov. 2);

An employee at Real Canadian Superstore, located at 20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 8 (last worked Nov. 2);

Two employees at Real Canadian Superstore, located at 10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 10 (last worked Oct. 30);

An employee at Real Canadian Superstore, located at 4700 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 11 (last worked Oct. 30), and;

Two employees at Real Canadian Superstore, located at 300 Veterans Blvd. N.E., Airdrie, Alta., tested positive Nov. 11 (last worked Oct. 29 and Nov. 6).

Sobeys

An employee at Safeway, located at 410 10 St. N.W., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 6 (last worked Nov. 4);

An employee at Sobeys, located at 7048-2060 Symons Valley Pkwy. N.W., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 6 (last worked Nov. 1);

A franchisee employee at Sobeys, located at 2020-11300 Tuscany Blvd. N.W., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 10 (last worked Nov. 5);

An employee at Safeway, located at 1-550 University Dr. W., Lethbridge, Alta., tested positive Nov. 10 (last worked Nov. 2), and;

An employee at Safeway, located at 375 Aspen Glen Lndg., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 10 (last worked Nov. 2).

Both companies say they are striving to share all the information they receive as quickly as possible with customers so that they can take the proper precautions to protect themselves and their families.