CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating but say no one, including a mother and her baby, was seriously hurt in a crash Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 21 Avenue and 44 Street S.E. at about 4:45 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a taxi cab and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

When police arrived, they found the taxi cab seriously damaged up against a tree. The SUV was also seriously damaged.

An initial investigation shows the two vehicles collided in the intersection and the cab ended up crashing head-on into a tree.

A mother and her baby, who were passengers of the taxi, were not hurt in the crash and ended up walking to a nearby home. They both returned to the scene a short time later.

The driver of the taxi suffered minor injuries in the crash while the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.