CALGARY
Calgary

    • Here's what Calgary Parking says about stickers covering tap payment readers

    TikTok user @selenewildflower peels off a sticker from the tap payment reader on a Calgary Parking payment machine. (@selenewildflower/TikTok) TikTok user @selenewildflower peels off a sticker from the tap payment reader on a Calgary Parking payment machine. (@selenewildflower/TikTok)
    Share

    Calgary Parking says there is “no need to worry” about stickers covering the contactless payment sensors on payment machines in the city.

    In a social media post, the parking authority addressed videos circulating that showed a sticker being pulled off the tap feature on one of the pay machines.

    “These stickers are screen protectors to protect the tap feature against scratches and vandalism, similar to a screen protector on a cell phone,” Calgary Parking said in the post.

    “We ask that you please leave these stickers, as removing them improperly can also damage the component.”

    The concerns circulated online after TikTok user @selenewildflower posted a video over the weekend, questioning what the sticker was.

    @selenewildflower

    Found a suspicious sticker on the parking meter in downtown Calgary. Does anyone know what this is?

    ♬ original sound - Selene Wildflower

    Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Calgary Parking contact centre at 403-537-7000 or parking@calgary.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News