Here's what Calgary Parking says about stickers covering tap payment readers

Calgary Parking says there is “no need to worry” about stickers covering the contactless payment sensors on payment machines in the city.

In a social media post, the parking authority addressed videos circulating that showed a sticker being pulled off the tap feature on one of the pay machines.

“These stickers are screen protectors to protect the tap feature against scratches and vandalism, similar to a screen protector on a cell phone,” Calgary Parking said in the post.

“We ask that you please leave these stickers, as removing them improperly can also damage the component.”

The concerns circulated online after TikTok user @selenewildflower posted a video over the weekend, questioning what the sticker was.

@selenewildflower Found a suspicious sticker on the parking meter in downtown Calgary. Does anyone know what this is? ♬ original sound - Selene Wildflower

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Calgary Parking contact centre at 403-537-7000 or parking@calgary.ca.