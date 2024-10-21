Calgary athlete Yohan Eskrick-Parkinson tries to make a splash in bobsleigh

Yohan Eskrick-Parkinson's dream was to compete in the Olympics and for many years, he thought that would be in diving.

But when the 24-year-old didn't qualify for the summer Olympics in diving, he decided to retire from the sport.

His Olympic dream wasn't over just because he didn't make a splash in the pool, however.

Eskrick-Parkinson says two-time Olympic medallist Lascelles Brown, who is a strength trainer at MNP, suggested he try bobsleigh.

"I actually had a former coach of mine (Brown) who was a bobsledder for Team Canada and Team Jamaica, and he recommended when I stopped diving I try out for bobsled for fun and see if I like it," Eskrick-Parkinson said.

"And if I like it, I might have a chance at something big. So, that's what I'm doing."

Perfect sport to try

Eskrick-Parkinson is a dual citizen.

In diving, he was competing for Jamaica and in bobsleigh, he'll try to make Team Canada.

Eskrick-Parkinson says bobsleigh is the perfect sport to switch to.

"I grew up here and I was born here. The 1988 Olympics were here. My grandparents and my mom were involved in volunteering for that event, so they remember watching Team Jamaica," he said.

"For me to be able to do it in my hometown, at a place where there was history for Canada and Jamaica in the sport, I'm going to give it my best and Team Canada was my best option."

Pilot Taylor Austin recruited Eskrick-Parkinson.

Austin was working out at MNP, which is where Eskrick-Parkinson was diving.

He reached out to him and asked if he'd like to try out the sport.

Austin says so far, so good.

"Athletes are athletes and somehow, he got exposed to this and he came out and gave it a try and he's making a splash," he said.

"He's been putting in a lot of work in the last month or so, and today (Monday at the icehouse for pushing) is the day to show it off and he's done that so far.

"So, just keep progressing and keep making changes and see what he can actually do."

Big month ahead

On Monday, Eskrick-Parkinson made a good impression with his pushes at the icehouse.

On the weekend, he'll head to Whistler with the rest of the team to train and try to earn a spot on Team Canada.

Eskrick-Parkinson knows it won't be easy.

"We're going to be out there for four weeks and apparently, it can be pretty gruelling," he said.

"You're dealing with the weather and we're warming up outside and we're carrying the sled around. I mean, I didn't have to carry the diving board around when I was diving, right?

"I'm going to get ready for some grit. I'm going to put my head down and work hard and see how we can mesh as a group because it's important to be fast in this sport, but the other thing is you have to work really well as a team."