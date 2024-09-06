'Mother Nature is the greatest artist of all': Hidden art delights trail walkers in Banff
A unique art exhibit is underway once again in Banff but it's not inside a gallery.
The Art in Nature Trail features a collection of art pieces carefully placed, and in some cases strategically tucked away, along a three-kilometre stretch around the Bow River.
“You’re definitely going to be surprised and delighted on this trail,” said Kristina MacDonald with Banff and Lake Louise Tourism. “Really, Mother Nature is the greatest artist of all and her work is on display all over Banff and it’s actually incorporated into the trail in clever ways.”
The exhibit started in 2021 during the pandemic to give people something to do outside while social distancing and at the same time highlighting local artists.
It has grown in popularity and size, with more than 65 different pieces contributed by local artists from the Bow Valley, including eight Indigenous artists.
The message behind the trail remains relatively unchanged: explore nature.
“It has continued because it’s such a wonder and delight for our visitors,” said MacDonald. “In Banff, we’re trying to encourage visitors to get out of their cars and explore the town on foot and this fits really beautifully with that along with giving a free fun activity for people to do and highlight our local artists.”
The Art in Nature Trail begins at the Banff Park Museum, travels along the Bow River Trail, across the pedestrian bridge toward Bow Falls before returning back to Central Park from the Nancy Pauw Bridge.
“There is a variety of different mediums. There are many wood cookies that you’ll find on trees, you’ll see glass, we have beautiful metal leaves, we have bears scratching their backs, we have bats in trees, and there is also a contribution from the local school, which is so cute. It’s some young budding artists that contributed.”
Visitors are encouraged to park at the train station free of charge and walk to Central Park, about 15 minutes away, where the trail starts.
You can find a map and list of artists online.
