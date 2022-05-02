Motorcyclist dead following highway crash west of Calgary

A 71-year-old Calgary man is dead following a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on Highway 22.

RCMP officials confirm the motorcyclist was travelling northbound on the highway near Redwood Meadows at around 5 p.m. when he lost control of the bike, rode into the ditch and rolled.

EMS, RCMP and Redwood Meadows fire crews responded to the crash site but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation into the fatal crash is underway. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.