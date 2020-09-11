CALGARY -- A motorcyclist was injured in a two vehicle collision Friday night in northeast Calgary.

The incident, took place on Edmonton Trail and 35 Avenue N.E., where a male motorcyclist suffered possible fractures in a non life-threatening incident that resulted in damage to a second vehicle.

There was no information about the age of the rider or information about the driver of the second vehicle.

Traffic along Edmonton Trail was closed northbound at 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story...