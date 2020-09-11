Advertisement
Motorcylist injured in two vehicle collision in northeast Calgary
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Friday, September 11, 2020 9:05PM MDT Last Updated Friday, September 11, 2020 9:35PM MDT
CALGARY -- A motorcyclist was injured in a two vehicle collision Friday night in northeast Calgary.
The incident, took place on Edmonton Trail and 35 Avenue N.E., where a male motorcyclist suffered possible fractures in a non life-threatening incident that resulted in damage to a second vehicle.
There was no information about the age of the rider or information about the driver of the second vehicle.
Traffic along Edmonton Trail was closed northbound at 8:30 p.m.
This is a developing story...