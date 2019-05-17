Banff visitors looking to explore the mountains can now leave their vehicles parked thanks to a new bus route.

Starting Friday, Roam Public Transit, started running a transportation line between Banff and Lake Louise.

The schedule includes four coaches running an express route along the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to the schedule on Roam’s website, it takes about 50 minutes for the bus to complete the trip.

Later this month, passengers will also be able to enjoy a more scenic route with some additional stops along the Bow Valley Parkway.

Earlier this year, a report looking into a bus or train route connecting Banff, Canmore, Cochrane and the City of Calgary showed such a plan would take a significant amount of traffic off the highway.