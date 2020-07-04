CALGARY -- Authorities are hoping the public will be able to help them track down a suspect who tried to break into a business in Balzac, Alta.

Airdrie RCMP were called to respond to an incident at a business in the Balzac industrial area at about 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

They say a suspect in a blue jacket was cutting through a fence when an alarm went off.

It spooked the individual, who was then picked up by someone driving an early 2000 model, grey or silver coloured Honda Civic.

Between 6:30 and 8 a.m. the same day, the same suspect returned to the scene, recovered some tools in the area and fled once more.

Anyone with information about the incident or who could identify the suspect or vehicle involved is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.