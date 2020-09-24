Advertisement
Mounties seize drugs and sawed-off shotgun during Balzac, Alta. bust
Airdrie RCMP seized a sawed-off shotgun, numerous weapons and drugs during a traffic stop on Sept. 18, 2020. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been arrested after he was caught driving with drugs in his car as well as a very dangerous firearm.
Airdrie RCMP say an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Century Downs Casino at 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 18.
While the member was speaking with the driver, they made the determination there could be drugs inside the car.
The driver was arrested and a subsequent search discovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine as well as numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.
RCMP also seized a 20-gauge, Mossberg shotgun that had been modified by cutting off the stock and a section of the barrel.
The sawed-off shotgun is considered a prohibited weapon under the Criminal Code.
The driver, Colin Stanley Hetherington, 36, of Calgary, is charged with nine offences, including:
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a controlled substance
He is expected in Airdrie provincial court on Oct. 15.