CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been arrested after he was caught driving with drugs in his car as well as a very dangerous firearm.

Airdrie RCMP say an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Century Downs Casino at 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 18.

While the member was speaking with the driver, they made the determination there could be drugs inside the car.

The driver was arrested and a subsequent search discovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine as well as numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

RCMP also seized a 20-gauge, Mossberg shotgun that had been modified by cutting off the stock and a section of the barrel.

The sawed-off shotgun is considered a prohibited weapon under the Criminal Code.

The driver, Colin Stanley Hetherington, 36, of Calgary, is charged with nine offences, including:

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a controlled substance

He is expected in Airdrie provincial court on Oct. 15.