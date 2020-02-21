CALGARY -- The Ontario provincial police felt compelled to issue a social media alert to all would be movers Friday, when they shared a photo sent by Alberta Sheriffs of a motorist who may have bit off a bit more furniture than they could comfortably move.

"No pick-up truck?" said the tweet. "No problem!, before adding a bit of advice: "PLEASE use the right equipment if moving items"

There was no word on what road the motorist was photographed driving on, nor the physical location.