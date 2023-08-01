MP stands by call to freeze Stampede funding following abuse admission
Federal Member of Parliament George Chahal says no level of government should financially support the Calgary Stampede until there is "responsibility, accountability and justice" for victims of sexual abuse dating back decades.
"The Stampede needs to be transparent of also what happened over two decades and on the impact on those 70 victims," Chahal said Tuesday.
His call to halt funding came after the Stampede admitted fault in a class-action suit brought by victims of convicted abuser Philip Heerema.
A court found Heerema used his position with the Young Canadians to coerce underage boys into sexual relationships with him.
Heerema is currently serving a 10-year sentence.
In an apology statement released last week, the Stampede said it acted immediately after learning of the police investigation into Heerema in 2014.
"The Calgary Stampede has implemented many measures over the past nine years to ensure the safety and wellness of our youth participants and to guard against anything similar ever happening again," read a statement sent on Tuesday.
"This matter remains before the courts, and we are working diligently to achieve agreement with the victims. We hope the outcome will help the victims and their families begin to heal."
The lawyer for the victims says the Stampede's apology is still "incomplete."
"The uncontradicted evidence in the class action indicates that in 1988, there was a clear and specific complaint arising from Mr. Heerema's sexual abuse, to a senior Stampede official, made by a member of the Young Canadians. This was not acted upon," read a statement from Carsten Jensen of JSS Barristers, the law firm handling the class-action case.
"I am very disappointed that the Stampede has chosen to make a public statement which includes a half-hearted apology tied to the idea that they acted in a timely way," Jensen said.
"The evidence does not support this statement, and no apology will be meaningful unless it is complete, genuine and accompanied by appropriate compensation."
The court is scheduled to decide on compensation on Sept. 25.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Tuesday she accepts the statement of responsibility and apology from the Calgary Stampede but went on to say all organizations need to pay attention and act quickly.
"The first time someone steps up and says 'this has happened to me,' whoever the individual is on the receiving end of it needs to act," Gondek said.
"All of our organizations need to understand that, especially when it's a child, when it is a child it is absolutely the responsibility of the adult in the room to take matters further up and make sure that something is done."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
WATCH | 'Oh my God!' Airborne car lands in sewing blogger's front yard during video
A sewing blogger was in the middle of recording a video when an airborne car crashed into the front yard of her Florida home.
At least 20 dead and 27 missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, thousands evacuated
At least 20 people were killed and 27 are missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, with thousands of others evacuated to safety, state media reported Tuesday.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Justice minister takes new oath after wording prompted by SNC-Lavalin affair left out
The new federal justice minister and attorney general is slated to swear a fresh oath today because the one he recited last week left out wording ushered in following the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Edmonton
-
Senior assaulted on LRT train over the weekend: police
A senior was injured after an assault on an LRT train over the weekend.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
'Taking those lessons to heart': Contractor provides an update on Valley Line West ahead of Groat Road closure
Groat Road will be closed for three days this month while crews install girders for the new Stony Plain Road Bridge.
Vancouver
-
Suspect vehicle was parked for hours leading up to Richmond shooting, IIHT says
Homicide investigators have released photos of a suspect vehicle they say is linked to a fatal, gang-related shooting in Richmond last week.
-
Man's body discovered in Kamloops, police say death appears to be isolated but suspicious
A man's body was found in Kamloops early Tuesday and police say they're treating the circumstances around the death as suspicious.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. health-care workers' private information subject to data breach
Thousands of health-care workers' personal information has been compromised in a data breach that's targeted servers at the Health Employers Association of BC.
Atlantic
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. health-care workers' private information subject to data breach
Thousands of health-care workers' personal information has been compromised in a data breach that's targeted servers at the Health Employers Association of BC.
-
'He will be missed by all who knew him': Firefighter who died battling B.C.'s largest wildfire identified by family
The firefighter who died on the frontlines of B.C.’s wildfire fight on Friday has been identified by his family as 25-year-old Zak Muise of Ontario.
-
Vancouver Island campground reopens after bear moves on
Nearly a week after it was evacuated and shut down due to the presence of a food-conditioned black bear, a popular campground on southern Vancouver Island has reopened.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother overjoyed her toddler has heart surgery after 4 cancellations at SickKids
An Ontario mother is overjoyed her three-year-old son is recovering from a life-saving heart surgery, which had been cancelled four times and delayed for months due to hospital staffing issues.
-
Toronto installs signs at Yonge-Dundas square warning of no unpermitted busking
The City of Toronto is taking steps to remind buskers and vendors in the heart of the downtown core that they need a permit to be there.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Clients of private health clinic in Richmond Hill should be tested for HIV, hepatitis: York Region
Clients who used select services at a private Richmond Hill health clinic are being advised to get tested for blood-borne infections, including HIV and hepatitis, after York Region said an inspection revealed improper infection prevention and control practices.
Montreal
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
New Montreal light-rail train line saw two service interruptions on day of launch
The organization responsible for Montreal's new light-rail train line says it's looking into the situation after track switch problems led to two service disruptions within 24 hours of the network's official launch on Monday.
-
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.
Ottawa
-
Latest Ottawa LRT service update floats possible return to service Aug. 14
The head of OC Transpo says she believes LRT service could resume by the middle of this month if everything goes according to plan, but she admits that the latest return to service date is a best case scenario.
-
Walmart tests 'full service' self-checkout plan at Ottawa location
Walmart Canada says self-checkouts continue to be offered in stores across Canada, including at an Ottawa location where they were advising of a test of a 'full-serve' experience, but still has not explained why that test was undertaken.
-
Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires 'less lethal' round at man
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the Ottawa Police Service after an officer fired a less lethal round at a man in Centretown.
Kitchener
-
Ont. senior explains how he fell victim to elaborate scam
One of many victims of an intricate Ontario fraud scheme is sharing his story in hopes of seeing change in the province.
-
Don’t drink Borax regardless of what you see on TikTok, says Ont. toxicologist
Often used as a laundry detergent or pesticide, a new TikTok trend has people drinking Borax for its supposed health benefits.
-
Waterford, Ont. firefighter, 25, dies battling B.C. wildfires
A 25-year-old from Waterford, Ont. has died in British Columbia fighting the largest fire in the province’s history.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman shocked Uber driver was still behind wheel after serious allegations
A Saskatoon woman wants to know why an Uber driver was still behind the wheel after a serious allegation was levelled regarding his conduct.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Sask. First Nation signs self-governance treaty
Whitecap Dakota First Nation is celebrating a historic treaty.
Northern Ontario
-
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
-
Sudbury's Up Here Festival denied funding due to incomplete application: Ont. tourism ministry
Ontario’s Tourism Ministry said Tuesday that Sudbury’s Up Here festival didn’t receive the money it expected because it submitted an incomplete funding application.
Winnipeg
-
'Something needs to be done': calls for safety improvements after another crash at Manitoba intersection
The Manitoba government says it will be making interim safety upgrades in the coming weeks at an intersection where a deadly crash more than a month ago has left 17 people dead – and now another crash is being investigated at the same intersection.
-
Fighting fan at Winnipeg Jets game given house arrest sentence
A man involved in a fight at a Winnipeg Jets game last year that was caught on camera and shared online has been handed a punishment for his involvement.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Regina
-
Regina citizen group calls for transparency and integrity following release of Experience Regina review
A citizen group released a report on the Experience Regina campaign, after setting out to find out what went wrong leading up to the launch.
-
Land dispute between farmer and SaskPower flares up with trimmed trees
A land dispute between SaskPower and a Lemberg area farmer came to a head after the provincial crown began trimming back shelter belt trees to make way for a new power line.
-
Here's what's going on for the 2023 Regina International Film Festival and Awards
The Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) officially kicks off Tuesday – beginning five days of showcasing cinema from Saskatchewan and across the globe.