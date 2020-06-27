CALGARY -- Fire crews managed to extinguish a dangerous fire inside a detached garage early Saturday that resulted in exploding batteries, propane cylinders and ammunition.

Firefighters were called to the scene, in the 300 block of Whitney Crescent S.E., at about 3:20 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a detached garage, which was fully involved, behind the home.

During the initial call, witnesses reported hearing explosions coming from the structure and crews did determine that there were vehicle batteries, ammunition and propane cylinders inside the garage.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the single structure as the adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution.

A short time later, the fire was brought under control and the residents were allowed back home.

In addition to the garage being destroyed, one vehicle parked inside was also damaged. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.