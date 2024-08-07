CALGARY
Calgary

    • Multiple people injured in crash near Field, B.C.: RCMP

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    Multiple patients are being treated at the scene of a serious motor-vehicle collision near Field, B.C., Mounties say.

    Golden-Field RCMP say the two-vehicle crash was responded to around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

    It happened at Emerald Lake Road and Highway 1.

    The highway is currently closed in both directions, police, say, as emergency crews tend to multiple patients with serious injuries.

    Witnesses are asked to call the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

