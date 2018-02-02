The courage of three-year-old Greta Marofke throughout her battle with several cancers has inspired ‘YYC Princess - The Musical’ benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Caitlynne Medrek, the owner of YYC Princess and the writer/director of YYC Princess – The Musical, says she first learned of Greta and her medical issues following the Alberta Children’s Hospital Stampede parade in the summer of 2017. Six of the YYC Princesses, performing as Disney princesses, interacted with the children and an encounter between Greta and Cinderella, played by Victoria Clark, made a lasting impression.

“Cinderella sang ‘A dream is a wish your hear makes’ right to Greta,” said Medrek. “Just as Cinderella walked away, Greta looked at her mom Lindsey and said ‘Momma, I didn’t know princesses were real.”

“Greta is kind of the reason that I believe in princesses and superheroes because, up until that point, we really hadn’t seen the magic firsthand.”

Lindsey Marofke, Greta’s mother, recorded the exchange between Cinderella and Greta and shared the video with YYC Princesses. Marofke and Medrek chatted several times online and the YYC Princesses were booked to appear at Greta’s fourth birthday party in the fall and included a special request for Moana.

Greta had hepatoblatoma and had undergone a costly liver transplant in Cincinnati, Ohio in May 2017 but, during her recovery, lung cancer was detected. The Marofkes took a family trip to Disneyland and during their flight home Greta began to complain of head pain. Doctors soon discovered cancer had spread to her brain.

“We got a call from Kids Cancer Care a couple weeks later saying that we don’t have a month to wait for our Moana,” recalled Medrek. A frantic search for a tailor-made costume was successful and Moana and the other YYC Princesses danced and sang with Greta at an impromptu birthday party in early September.

Greta Marofke died on September 20, 2017. She was three years old.

In the weeks after Marofke’s passing, the Make-A-Wish Foundation contacted the Storybook Theatre, the theatre company that Medrek has been connected with for years, requesting an uplifting performance for the charity’s gala in February.

“They said ‘Hey, can you throw together a show about hope and inspiration and bravery and fight for our gala on the 10th?” said Medrek. “The first thing I thought of was Greta. Of course we’re going to use Greta if her parents and her family are okay with it.”

Lindsey Marofke agreed that Greta could be the main character of YYC Princess – The Musical after learning the play was not a retelling of Greta’s story but a representation of her daughter’s spirit.

“Greta is the strongest person I’ve ever known,” said Marofke. “I think she taught me more in her short little life than I’ve learned from any person. Her attitude through everything…she never ever wanted to give up. She fought to the very end. She kept us going.”

Medrek, who continues to wear a pink heart in honour of Greta, says the hour-long musical includes musical tributes performed by princesses and superheroes and has moments of hope, truth and sadness.

“At the end of the day, Greta is the princess of our dreams,” said Medrek. “She’s the one who really has the bravery and really has the power and the strength and the fight. She’s the one we want kids to go home talking about rather than the princesses and the superheroes.”

Victoria Clark, who had met Greta as Cinderella at the parade, will perform in YYC Princess – The Musical as Rapunzel. Despite the fact she was unaware of Greta’s story at the time, their encounter left a mark. “I held her little hand and that was probably the most special moment of my year,” said Clark. “I was just one of those moments that you just keep in your heart and it stays with you.”

Lindsey Marofke says Greta would have approved of her portrayal in the musical. “I think she would be really proud,” beamed Marofke, “and I am too.”

"I'm so proud to be her mom."

Following the abridged performance at the Make-A-Wish Foundation Gala on February 10, YYC Princess – The Musical will be performed twice at the Evergreen Community SPACES (1709 8 Avenue N.E.) on February 10. All proceeds from the concession and bar will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For showtimes and ticket information visit YYC Princess - The Musical

With files from CTV's Jaclyn Brown