Musician Tess Roby is the National Music Centre's newest artist in residence

The National Music Centre's newest artist in residence can't wait to explore its extensive synthesizer collection.

"I'm really excited to dive into those synths that I wouldn't readily or normally have access to – those kind of mammoth, behemoth synthesizers that are just getting harder to find," says Montreal's Tess Roby.

Roby, whose ethereal sound has been compared to Kate Bush and Bjork, will work on a new album at the National Music Centre from Sept. 9 to 14.

"To have an institution like the National Music Centre recognize me as an independent artist is such an honour," she says.