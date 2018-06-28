The Mustard Seed has put out a desperate call for help from the public to replenish their supplies of clean towels needed to care for the centre's hundreds of clients.

Every night, staff at the shelter pass out between 300 and 400 towels and while they wash and reuse whatever they can, their supply is dwindling because they wear out or clients end up keeping them.

The centre says that the number of towels has dropped to such a critical level that they've resorted to handing out hand towels and facecloths instead.

The Mustard Seed is asking anyone who has old towels that are still in good shape or some new ones to drop them off at the centre, located at 7025 44 Street S.E. whenever possible.