'My Name is Earl,' 'Picard,' 'Ahsoka' actors among guests announced for Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo

    Jason Lee arrives for the premiere of the movie 'Underdog' in New York on July 30, 2007. Lee will be among the celebrity guests at the 2024 Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo. (AP / Henny Ray Abrams)
    The Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo has unveiled its first wave of celebrity guests for 2024.

    Wednesday, Expo announced Keith David, Jason Lee, Titus Welliver, Michelle Hurd, Holly Marie Combs and Diana Lee Inosanto will be at Stampede Park in April to meet fans.

    You'll recognize David from The Thing and They Live.

    Lee starred in My Name is Earl and The Incredibles.

    Welliver is known for Bosch and Lost.

    Hurd starred in Star Trek: Picard.

    Combs starred in Charmed as well as Pretty Little Liars.

    Inosanto is known for Ahsoka.

    More guest announcements will be forthcoming -- Expo tends to unveil them in several waves leading up to the annual event.

    This year's Expo will take place April 25 through 28 and tickets are on sale now.

    Further information can be found at fanexpohq.com/calgaryexpo/.

