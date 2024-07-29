Nearly 1,400 Jasper wildfire evacuees registered in Calgary; reception centre hours changing

Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.

The centre will now be open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. starting on Monday.

“However, supports will continue to be available for those evacuees arriving outside of those hours,” the City of Calgary said in a news release.

“We will make any adjustments necessary based on the number of evacuees arriving.”

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, 1,388 evacuees have registered in Calgary.

The reception centre, located at Shouldice Arena, 1515 Home Road N.W., is available to provide support and accommodations to people and pets evacuating from Jasper.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with the province.

More than 20,000 people in and around Jasper were ordered to evacuate last week due to fast-moving wildfires.

Parks Canada estimates 30 per cent of buildings in Jasper were damaged by the wildfire.

On Sunday, Parks Canada officials said they’re making progress battling the fires in Jasper National Park, with work continuing on fire spots on the northwest side of the town.

The province will be holding a telephone town hall on Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to provide an update to evacuees and answer questions.

The town hall can be joined online or by phone at 1-833-380-0691.

Evacuees can listen in to the town hall at the Calgary reception centre at Shouldice Arena, but no Alberta Government representatives will be on-site and anyone with questions must call in to ask them.

With files from The Canadian Press