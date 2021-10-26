Neighbours call for changes to fencing after calf moose impaled, killed near Calgary

An injured moose rests near a fence outside Calgary after it was impaled on the metal spikes. The animal was later put down by Fish and Wildlife officers due to its injuries. (image courtesy: Sameer Sheth) An injured moose rests near a fence outside Calgary after it was impaled on the metal spikes. The animal was later put down by Fish and Wildlife officers due to its injuries. (image courtesy: Sameer Sheth)

Calgary Top Stories