New 9th Avenue bridge, connecting Inglewood with East Village, opens

Calgary city officials opened the Ninth Avenue S.E. bridge Monday morning, replacing a temporary bridge that had been in place during the removal of the original 110-year-old Inglewood bridge that had reached the end of its lifespan.

The new bridge, which was inspired by its predecessor but built with modern standards to improve flood resiliency, opened with single eastbound and westbound lanes. Once construction is complete, the bridge atop the Elbow River will feature two lanes in each direction.

"We know that folks in the community have been eagerly awaiting the new bridge and we are thrilled to be able to now open for drivers," said project manager Evan Fer. "We thank Calgarians for their patience, and we look forward to our next milestone of welcoming pedestrians and cyclists onto the bridge later this spring."

The focus of the project is now the bridge's multi-use pathways that are slated to be complete in the spring, as well as landscaping.

The temporary bridge, which is no longer in use, is scheduled to be removed in the coming weeks.

For additional information on the project visit City of Calgary – Ninth Avenue S.E. Bridge.