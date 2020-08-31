CALGARY -- A new acting chief has been announced for the Sundre Fire Department.

Alex Claws has been appointed to the role, officials announced Monday.

The move follows the firing of Marty Butts, who let go by the town after spending 10 years as fire chief, and 34 years with the volunteer department.

Butts says town officials fired him because of alleged bullying ongoing at the fire hall.

"Clews is being promoted from the role of training officer and will be tasked with managing the department’s budget, growing the department and maintaining full operationality," Sundre officials said in a release.

Clews comes from a firefighting background as his own father, Ross Clews, served as fire chief in Sundre in the 2000s.

"With 12 years on the department, and trained as a professional firefighter in National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 standards Levels 1 and 2, Alex is a well-qualified and respected member of the crew," reads a release.

"His colleagues and members of the fire department collectively endorsed his appointment by the town to manage the department.