New aquatic invasive species regulations coming for some national parks in Alberta, B.C.

Parks Canada will be announcing regulation changes for the 2024 season to combat the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) in Alberta and B.C.

The federal organization spent the winter months conducting an options analysis to determine ways to mitigate the risk posed by AIS in Waterton Lakes, Yoho and Kootenay national parks.

“(AIS) pose a significant threat to the health of national parks and their vital aquatic ecosystems,” Justin Brisbane, the mountain parks AIS regional communications officer for Parks Canada, said in a media advisory.

Brisbane explained that once established, AIS might never go away.

“These species disrupt and irreversibly damage aquatic ecosystems and affect vulnerable species at risk,” Brisbane said.

“They can also spread downstream beyond park boundaries through interconnected river systems.”

In Alberta, there are 52 prohibited species, all of which are illegal to import, transport, sell and possess.

The Government of Alberta said the public can help prevent the spread of AIS and diseases by not letting common aquarium or pond species into the wild and by keeping water gear clean and dry.

Parks Canada is scheduled to announce the regulation changes on Tuesday afternoon.

More details to come...