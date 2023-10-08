New Calgary opera company looks to produce works by living composers and Canadian artists

Calgary has a new opera company with an unorthodox approach to one of the oldest -- and most Eurocentric -- art forms.

They want to focus on producing operas by living composers and Canadian artists.

The goal, says company founder and artistic director Tayte Mitchell, is to develop the company "into the best summer opera company in Canada, celebrating world-class western talent and drawing the best Canadian artists to the west."

The company's first production is a new 60-minute-long chamber opera by Rene Orth and Mark Campbell called Empty the House.

It opened Friday night and has another performance Sunday at 2 p.m. at CSpace, with additional performances Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m.

The CSpace Studio is located at 1721 29 Avenue S.W.

