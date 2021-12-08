New COVID-19 clinic helps Calgary travellers safely on their way

With Calgarians looking to return to the skies once more, a new innovation at the Calgary International Airport is helping ease the transition into a post-pandemic travel era.

The Calgary Airport Authority announced a partnership with Switch Health, an organization that provides at-home and mobile COVID-19 testing services, to establish a testing clinic, right inside the airport at the departure level.

This way, travellers will be able to comply with all the testing standards set out by their chosen destination before they embark on their flight.

"With travel regulations and requirements continuing to evolve, the Authority is responding with innovative changes designed to improve safety and efficiency at YYC by putting our guests at the heart of every decision," said Rob Palmer, vice-president, commercial, strategy and chief financial officer at The Calgary Airport Authority, in a release.

The clinic, which operates between 5 a.m and 8 p.m. daily, provides 12 to 24-hour turnaround times for PCR COVID-19 tests and 30 to 60 minutes for rapid antigen tests.

Travellers are encouraged to understand all of the testing requirements for their destination country and be sure to book an appointment at the clinic in advance.

According to Switch Health's website, antigen tests are $67.80 and PCR tests cost $158.20. Both prices include taxes.